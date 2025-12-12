Oklo Shares Slide As Oracle Delays Dampen AI Energy Optimism

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading sharply lower Friday afternoon, joining a broader sell-off in uranium and nuclear-linked stocks. Here’s what investors need to know.

Oklo stock is showing notable weakness. Why are OKLO shares down?

What To Know: The sector is experiencing weakness following reports Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) has delayed the completion of key data centers being built for OpenAI until 2028, pushing back the timeline from the originally expected 2027 delivery.

This pullback stands in sharp contrast to recent bullish momentum. Just days prior, analysts from Needham and Seaport Global initiated coverage with aggressive price targets of $135 and $150, respectively, citing Oklo's regulatory advantages and hyperscaler demand as central to their thesis.

Why The Oracle News Hurts Oklo: The connection between a software giant's construction delays and an advanced nuclear company is rooted in the AI energy trade. Oklo's valuation is heavily predicated on the urgent, massive power needs of future hyperscale data centers.

The bullish narrative relies on the assumption that tech giants will sign Power Purchase Agreements quickly to secure clean energy for their AI infrastructure.

However, Oracle's delay, attributed to labor and material shortages, signals potential friction in the broader AI infrastructure build-out. If data center construction slows, the immediate timeline for deploying Oklo's micro-reactors relaxes, deflating the speculative urgency that has driven the stock's recent rally.

Investors fear that if the physical data centers are delayed, the revenue-generating contracts for the nuclear power to run them may also be pushed further into the future.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights the stock’s extreme activity with a Momentum score of 98.44, though the short-term price trend is currently flagged as negative.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 14.37% at $88.28 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Looking at the 12-month performance, the stock has skyrocketed by around 381%, reflecting a significant long-term uptrend. This impressive gain, however, is now being tested as the stock pulls back sharply from its recent highs.

Currently, the stock is at 41.1% of its 52-week range, indicating it’s closer to the lower end of that spectrum. This positioning suggests that traders should watch for potential support at $85.50 to gauge if a reversal is possible.

Traders should remain cautious given the current technical setup, especially with the stock trading below key moving averages and testing support levels. Watching for a bounce off support or a break below will be critical in determining the next move.

