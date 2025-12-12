What's Going On With Frequency Electronics Stock Friday?

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter sales results on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: Frequency Electronics reported earnings per share of 18 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 27 estimates. In addition, the company reported revenue of $17.12 million, beating the consensus estimate of $16.87 million.

Frequency Electronics said second-quarter revenue increased to approximately $17.1 million, up from $15.8 million in the prior-year period.

Backlog increased to approximately $82 million at quarter-end, up from $70 million at April 30, 2025.

CEO Tom McClelland said the quarter marked the third-highest quarterly revenue in the past decade and noted that customer-induced delays seen in the prior quarter had largely been resolved. McClelland said the company expects delays tied to the government shutdown to reverse in the coming quarters and anticipates multiple contract awards in the months ahead, including some among the largest in the company's history.

FEIM Price Action: At the time of writing, Frequency Electronics shares are trading 29.92% higher at $46.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

