Oracle Shares Slip On Report Of OpenAI Data Center Delays To 2028

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) shares slipped on Friday after Bloomberg reported that some of the company's data centers being built for OpenAI will now be completed in 2028 instead of 2027.

What Happened: Timelines for Oracle's huge $300 billion AI build‑out have been pushed back, fueling doubts about execution. According to Bloomberg, the delays stem from shortages of labor and materials. Even so, the company's U.S. projects remain ambitious, with sites expected to rank among the largest data centers in the world once finished.

The current price is 24.6% below the average price over the last several months, suggesting that the stock is experiencing considerable downward pressure. Additionally, being 11.7% below the longer-term average indicates that the bearish trend may have deeper roots, potentially reflecting broader market concerns or company-specific challenges.

Trading volume on Friday reached 27.3 million shares, which is notably high and suggests increased investor activity. This spike in volume could indicate heightened interest or panic selling, as traders react to the recent price movements.

The intraday trading range saw a low of $185.98, which may serve as a critical support level in the near term. If the stock continues to test this level, it will be essential to monitor whether it holds or breaks, as a breach could lead to further declines.

On the upside, the recent high of $197.85 could act as a resistance level, where sellers may emerge to cap any potential recovery. A sustained move above this point would be necessary to signal a reversal in the current trend and restore bullish sentiment.

The 52-week range of $118.86 to $345.72 highlights the volatility and potential for significant price swings in Oracle shares. As the stock navigates its current challenges, investors will be keenly watching for signs of stabilization or further deterioration.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down 4.58% at $189.75 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

