Why Is VivoPower Stock Gaining Today?

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares traded higher on Friday after the company unveiled a major digital-asset joint venture tied to Ripple Labs.

The announcement highlighted a new investment structure designed to access private Ripple equity without deploying VivoPower’s own capital.

The agreement centers on a dedicated investment vehicle targeting Ripple Labs’ exposure through South Korean investors.

Joint Venture Targets Ripple Exposure

VivoPower said its digital asset subsidiary, Vivo Federation, signed a definitive joint venture agreement with Lean Ventures.

Lean Ventures operates as a licensed asset manager based in Seoul.

The joint venture plans to establish a special-purpose investment vehicle. That vehicle aims to acquire and hold up to $300 million of Ripple Labs shares.

Lean Ventures has already gauged interest from qualified institutional and retail investors in South Korea. The firm manages capital for government-linked entities and private limited partners.

Role Of Vivo Federation

Vivo Federation will source and procure Ripple Labs shares for the new investment vehicle. VivoPower recently secured written approval from Ripple to purchase an initial block of preferred shares.

The company is also negotiating directly with institutional holders for additional Ripple equity. Management estimates potential transactions could total roughly $300 million.

Under the agreement, Vivo Federation will earn management fees and performance carry. VivoPower targets net economic gains of $75 million over three years.

The joint venture allows VivoPower to gain upside exposure to Ripple Labs and XRP-linked assets. The company emphasized it will not commit balance sheet capital.

Management said this structure improves risk-adjusted returns while preserving financial flexibility. The deal also aligns with VivoPower’s broader digital asset strategy.

South Korea Focus

South Korea plays a central role in the strategy. The country represents one of the world’s largest XRP holder bases by value and volume.

Adam Traidman, Chairman of VivoPower’s Advisory Council, said: “We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with Lean Ventures, given its established status and reputation in South Korea.”

Chris Kim, Managing Partner of Lean Ventures, said: “There is significant appetite in South Korea amongst institutional and retail investors seeking to gain exposure to Ripple Labs shares.”

Kim added that the partnership aims to provide structured access at a discount to public market valuations. VivoPower said due diligence continues on related strategic investments.

VVPR Price Action: Vivopower International shares were up 14.96% at $2.91 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

