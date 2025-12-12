Ryder Taps Veteran Insider As Next CEO, Stock Slides

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) stock fell Friday after the logistics provider announced a planned CEO transition, signaling a leadership handoff next year that investors weighed for its near-term impact on strategy and continuity.

The company said longtime Chief Executive Officer Robert E. Sanchez will step down next year.

Sanchez will retire effective March 31, 2026. The company said Sanchez will continue serving as executive chair to support continuity.

As part of the transition, Ryder named John J. Diez as its next chief executive officer.

Diez will assume the role on March 31, 2026.

The board also elected Diez to Ryder’s board of directors, effective the same date. Management described the move as part of a well-planned succession process.

Board Commentary On Transition

“On behalf of the board, I offer a heartfelt thank you to Robert for his steadfast leadership, strategic vision, and for delivering excellent results and record shareholder value,” said Michael F. Hilton, Ryder’s lead independent director.

“We are proud to name John to be Ryder’s next CEO as part of a well-planned succession,” Hilton added.

Diez currently serves as president and chief operating officer. He assumed that role on January 1, 2025.

Before becoming COO, Diez served as Ryder’s chief financial officer. He also led the company’s fleet management and dedicated transportation units.

Sanchez said leading Ryder for more than three decades was a privilege. He expressed confidence in Diez’s ability to guide the company forward.

“I’ve worked with John for over two decades and his deep understanding of our business, sound judgment and strategic mindset uniquely positions him to lead the company,” Sanchez said.

R Price Action: Ryder System shares were down 2.65% at $192.76 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

