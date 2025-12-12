RH Posts Strong Q3 Sales, Joins Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Frequency Electronics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 400 points on Friday.
Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
RH reported quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, which missed the analyst estimate of $2.16 by 20.87%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $883.81 million, which beat the Street estimate of $883.69 million.
RH shares jumped 5.8% to $162.14 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- TryHard Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:THH) shares jumped 57.2% to $15.47.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) shares gained 35.4% to $1.53 driven by reports that President Donald Trump intends to relax federal marijuana regulations.
- Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) surged 28.4% to $10.82 following a report suggesting that President Donald Trump is expected to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug.
- Frequency Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM) gained 27.2% to $45.84 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.
- SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) gained 21.2% to $2.14 following a report suggesting that President Trump is expected to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug.
- Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ:PSNY) gained 15.6% to $13.88.
- Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 14.9% to $18.88 after the company announced that it was entering the autonomous driving race with its new AI chip, targeting Level 4 autonomy. Additionally, Needham raised its price target on the stock from $14 to $23.
- Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) surged 14.8% to $3.98.
- Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) gained 11.3% to $40.36 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $35 to $42.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) gained 10.1% to $205.80 after the company beat third-quarter estimates, raised full-year guidance, announced a CEO succession plan and authorized an increase to its share buyback program. Jefferies upgraded the stock to Hold.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) gained 6.8% to $84.63.
- Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) gained 6.6% to $107.51. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Celcuity with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $126.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCC) gained 6.3% to $7.68 as the company announced a $500 million share repurchase authorization and $300 million accelerated share repurchase program.
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.