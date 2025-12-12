What's Going On With Broadcom Shares Friday?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are trading lower Friday, reversing after rising following a strong fourth quarter earnings report on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: Broadcom reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.95, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86. In addition, the company reported revenue of $18.01 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion.

Broadcom said fourth-quarter results were driven by strong demand for AI-related semiconductors, with AI semiconductor revenue rising 74% year-over-year. CEO Hock Tan said the growth was fueled by custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches and said the company expects that momentum to continue into the next quarter.

The company also reported strong profitability and cash generation, with adjusted EBITDA representing 68% of revenue and free cash flow totaling $7.47 billion for the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $16.18 billion at quarter-end, up from the prior quarter.

Broadcom announced a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.65 per share, citing stronger cash flows. The company said it generated $7.70 billion in cash from operations during the quarter while keeping capital expenditures relatively low.

Q1 Outlook: The company sees revenue of $19.10 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $460 to $500.

maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $460 to $500. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $460 to $500.

maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $460 to $500. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $440 to $450.

maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $440 to $450. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $385 to $485.

maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $385 to $485. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised the price target from $400 to $475.

See Also: This Bristol-Myers Squibb Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

AVGO Price Action: At the time of writing, Broadcom shares are trading 10.8% lower at $362.88, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock