RH Stock Surges Friday Despite Earnings Miss And Soft Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) shares are surging higher Friday morning, shrugging off a mixed third-quarter financial report and subsequent price target cuts from analysts.

What To Know: The luxury retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, missing the analyst consensus of $2.16 by nearly 21%. However, the company delivered a revenue beat, with sales climbing 9% year-over-year to $883.81 million, outpacing the Street's estimate of $883.69 million.

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Gary Friedman emphasized the brand’s resilience, citing “industry-leading growth” despite navigating “the worst housing market in almost 50 years” and the disruptive impact of tariffs.

The company also highlighted improved liquidity, generating $83 million in free cash flow for the quarter and reducing inventory by 11% compared to last year.

Despite the top-line growth, RH issued soft guidance for the fourth quarter. The company forecasts revenue between $869 million and $877 million, falling short of the $897 million analysts anticipated.

This outlook prompted price target cuts from Wall Street firms. Bank of America's Curtis Nagle lowered his target to $170, while Telsey Advisory Group cut theirs to $185. On Friday morning, investors appear focused on the company’s long-term strategy and revenue gains, pushing shares up over 7% to $164.25.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data currently assigns RH a Growth score of 28.73 and a Momentum score of 9.56, reflecting its fundamental expansion amidst recent market volatility.

RH Price Action: RH shares were up 6.35% at $163.04 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is trading approximately 4% below its 50-day moving average of $169.21, indicating that while there has been a recent rally, the stock has not yet regained its short-term momentum.

Additionally, it is trading about 18.6% below its 200-day moving average of $199.65, which reflects a more extended bearish trend and suggests that the stock may still face challenges in achieving a sustained recovery.

