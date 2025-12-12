December 12, 2025 8:03 AM 1 min read

Broadcom, LightPath Technologies, Netskope And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) fell sharply in pre-market trading even after the semiconductor giant delivered fourth-quarter earnings beat and reported record artificial intelligence (AI) revenue.

Despite a 74% surge in AI sales, investors focused heavily on disappointing guidance regarding shrinking gross margins and a sharply higher tax rate for fiscal 2026.

Broadcom shares dipped 5% to $386.28 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) declined 12.2% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after declining 47% on Thursday.
  • CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) fell 9% to $13.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Thursday.
  • Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) dipped 6.6% to $14.25 in pre-market trading.
  • LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LPTH) dipped 6.1% to $8.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Netskope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) fell 5.7% to $22.17 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. The company also said it sees FY25 adjusted loss of 53 cents to 51 cents per share and revenue of $701 million to $703 million.
  • Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) declined 3.7% to $232.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) fell 3.6% to $12.81 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital analyst Marina Calero, on Wednesday, upgraded Vale from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $11 to $14.2.

