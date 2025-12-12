Why Lululemon Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Lululemon reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.27 by 14.15%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion and was up from revenue of $2.4 billion from the same period last year.

The company announced a CEO succession plan and also authorized an increase to its share buyback program.

Lululemon shares jumped 9% to $203.82 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:YCBD) gained 57.6% to $0.9870 in pre-market trading after the company announced it had regained full compliance with NYSE American listing standards.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) surged 52.2% to $0.0525 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:NCI) rose 33% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose 26.6% to $10.68 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of its Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond product line.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) gained 22% to $18.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares jumped 20.5% to $0.9477 in pre-market trading. Shareholders approved a share consolidation proposal, according to an SEC filing submitted on Tuesday.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) gained 20.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc . (NASDAQ:KAVL) gained 8% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading after declining 20% on Thursday.

RH (NYSE:RH) surged 3.1% to $158.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted mixed results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday..

Losers

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) fell 37.8% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after Cycle Pharmaceuticals announced plans to acquire the company.

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) tumbled 14.6% to $5.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Thursday.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) fell 14.4% to $5.22 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.

Black Titan Corp (NASDAQ:BTTC) fell 14.2% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Thursday.

Brenmiller Energy Lt d (NASDAQ:BNRG) fell 13.2% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Thursday.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) declined 12.2% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after declining 47% on Thursday.

Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares dipped 11.8% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday.

LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LPTH) dipped 6.1% to $8.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) dipped 5% to $386.28 in pre-market trading. Broadcom reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter sales guidance.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) fell 3.6% to $12.81 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital analyst Marina Calero, on Wednesday, upgraded Vale from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $11 to $14.2.

