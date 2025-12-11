Diamond Hill Investment Group, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Vail Resorts And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 600 points on Thursday.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (NASDAQ:DHIL) rose sharply during Thursday's session after First Eagle agreed to acquire the company for $175 per share in a $473 million all-cash deal.

Diamond Hill Investment Group shares jumped 45.3% to $170.74 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) gained 29.7% to $16.79 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:NXDR) gained 22.9% to $3.11.

Gemini Space Station Inc (NASDAQ:GEMI) jumped 19.2% to $13.54. Gemini Space Station disclosed Wednesday that its subsidiary, Gemini Titan, LLC, has been cleared by the regulators to offer prediction markets to U.S. customers.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) gained 13.5% to $119.00 after the company announced preliminary results from its exploratory Phase 2 trial of setmelanotide in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) gained 12.4% to $6.52.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) gained 12.34% to $14.52.

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) gained 10.4% to $28.37.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) jumped 10.1% to $5.19.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NBY) gained 9.5% to $2.65.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (NYSE:IDR) gained 9.3% to $43.62.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) jumped 8.5% to $25.57. Immunovant priced a $550 million common stock offering.

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) gained 8.3% to $153.30 following first-quarter results.

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) surged 7.2% to $25.47. Shares of fertilizer stocks traded higher after Ukraine reportedly attacked Russian fertilizer plants.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) gained 6.9% to $99.76.

(NYSE:W) gained 6.9% to $99.76. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) gained 5.3% to $40.72.

