AXIL Brands Inc. (NYSE:AXIL) stock rose after announcing a nationwide retail deal that will bring the new X30 LT in-ear hearing protection plugs to more than 3,700 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stores, starting in February 2026.

The agreement marks AXIL’s largest retail placement to date and builds on its 2025 rollout, broadening access to its patented hearing technology and supporting expected growth into 2026.

The X30 LT plugs enable users to switch between full noise protection and a hear-through mode using a toggle, allowing for real-time adaptation to changing environments. They include dual-mode noise control designed to handle both steady and sudden sounds.

Also Read: Retail Shake-Up: Dollar Tree’s Forecast Boost Shines Spotlight On Key ETFs

Multiple tip sizes and materials offer a customizable fit, with foam tips providing up to 25 dB of noise reduction and silicone tips up to 21 dB. The device is water- and sweat-resistant and comes with a compact carry case.

AXIL said the Walmart rollout expands nationwide access to its patented technology, and Chief Executive Jeff Toghraie described the partnership as a reflection of strong product performance and rising consumer demand.

AXIL Brands has a 52-week high of $10.75 and a 52-week low of $3.75. The stock is trading about 22% below its 52-week peak but roughly 124% above its 52-week low, and it is up about 117% year to date. Shares are also sitting roughly 54% above their 50-day simple moving average, reflecting strong upside momentum in the name.

AXIL Price Action: AXIL Brands shares were up 63.55% at $8.21 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Framalicious via Shutterstock