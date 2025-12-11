Oxford Industries, Ur-Energy, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures falling around 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Oxford Industries reported quarterly losses of 92 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 95 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $307.344 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $304.642 million.

Oxford Industries shares dipped 25.6% to $30.17 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Ur-Energy Inc (NYSE:URG) fell 12.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Ur-Energy announced pricing of $100 million offering of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2031.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) dipped 11.3% to $197.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday.

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) fell 10.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced proposed offerings of $120 million in convertible senior notes and $140 million in common stock.

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) dropped 5.8% to $10.30 in pre-market trading after announcing Phase 3 sunRIZE study results in Congenital Hyperinsulinism.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NBY) declined 5.8% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Wednesday.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) fell 3% to $17.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

