Why Planet Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Planet Labs reported third-quarter revenue of $81.25 million, beating analyst estimates of $71.99 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The satellite imaging company reported breakeven adjusted earnings per share and a loss of 19 cents per share on a GAAP basis.

Planet Labs PBC shares jumped 16.4% to $15.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) gained 152.3% to $0.1718 in pre-market trading after dipping 95% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:ATPC) gained 152.3% to $0.1718 in pre-market trading after dipping 95% on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) surged 38.4% to $0.2630 in pre-market trading after declining 97% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:WOK) surged 38.4% to $0.2630 in pre-market trading after declining 97% on Wednesday. Galaxy Payroll Group Limite d (NASDAQ:GLXG) rose 37.8% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Wednesday.

d (NASDAQ:GLXG) rose 37.8% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Wednesday. Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) rose 16.6% to $13.25 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:GEMI) rose 16.6% to $13.25 in pre-market trading. B oqii Holding Limite d (NYSE:BQ) gained 16.4% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Boqii filed a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, disclosing an equity interest repurchase agreement dated Dec. 4.

d (NYSE:BQ) gained 16.4% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Boqii filed a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, disclosing an equity interest repurchase agreement dated Dec. 4. Vivakor, Inc . (NASDAQ:VIVK) gained 14.6% to $0.0740 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Wednesday.

. (NASDAQ:VIVK) gained 14.6% to $0.0740 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, In c. (NYSE:NXDR) shares jumped 14.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Nextdoor Holdings shares jumped more than 25% on Wednesday after EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson on social media posted that the company is “The Most Mispriced Agentic-AI Platform of the 2020s”

c. (NYSE:NXDR) shares jumped 14.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Nextdoor Holdings shares jumped more than 25% on Wednesday after EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson on social media posted that the company is “The Most Mispriced Agentic-AI Platform of the 2020s” Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) gained 7.3% to $34.11 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 14% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:DXYZ) gained 7.3% to $34.11 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 14% on Wednesday. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) surged 4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

Losers

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc . (NASDAQ:KAVL) fell 40% to $0.1500 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 37% on Wednesday.

. (NASDAQ:KAVL) fell 40% to $0.1500 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 37% on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc . (NASDAQ:BBGI) tumbled 35.3% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 312% on Wednesday.

. (NASDAQ:BBGI) tumbled 35.3% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 312% on Wednesday. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:CREV) fell 27.4% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:CREV) fell 27.4% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, I nc. (NYSE:OXM) fell 25.6% to $30.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

nc. (NYSE:OXM) fell 25.6% to $30.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Pineapple Financial Inc . (NYSE:PAPL) fell 23.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

. (NYSE:PAPL) fell 23.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday. Clearmind Medicine Inc . (NASDAQ:CMND) declined 23% to $0.0880 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.

. (NASDAQ:CMND) declined 23% to $0.0880 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday. Nuvve Holding Corp . (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares dipped 20.2% to $0.1338 in pre-market trading. Nuvve announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.

. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares dipped 20.2% to $0.1338 in pre-market trading. Nuvve announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split. REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) dipped 17% to $0.6329 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:REE) dipped 17% to $0.6329 in pre-market trading. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) dipped 11.3% to $197.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday.

(NYSE:ORCL) dipped 11.3% to $197.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday. T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) fell 10.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced proposed offerings of $120 million in convertible senior notes and $140 million in common stock.

Photo via Shutterstock