December 11, 2025 5:05 AM 3 min read

Why Planet Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Planet Labs reported third-quarter revenue of $81.25 million, beating analyst estimates of $71.99 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The satellite imaging company reported breakeven adjusted earnings per share and a loss of 19 cents per share on a GAAP basis.

Planet Labs PBC shares jumped 16.4% to $15.15 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) gained 152.3% to $0.1718 in pre-market trading after dipping 95% on Wednesday.
  • WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) surged 38.4% to $0.2630 in pre-market trading after declining 97% on Wednesday.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG) rose 37.8% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Wednesday.
  • Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) rose 16.6% to $13.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) gained 16.4% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Boqii filed a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, disclosing an equity interest repurchase agreement dated Dec. 4.
  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) gained 14.6% to $0.0740 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Wednesday.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NXDR) shares jumped 14.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Nextdoor Holdings shares jumped more than 25% on Wednesday after EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson on social media posted that the company is “The Most Mispriced Agentic-AI Platform of the 2020s”
  • Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) gained 7.3% to $34.11 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 14% on Wednesday.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) surged 4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) fell 40% to $0.1500 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 37% on Wednesday.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) tumbled 35.3% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 312% on Wednesday.
  • Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:CREV) fell 27.4% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) fell 25.6% to $30.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.
  • Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE:PAPL) fell 23.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) declined 23% to $0.0880 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares dipped 20.2% to $0.1338 in pre-market trading. Nuvve announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) dipped 17% to $0.6329 in pre-market trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) dipped 11.3% to $197.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday.
  • T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) fell 10.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced proposed offerings of $120 million in convertible senior notes and $140 million in common stock.

