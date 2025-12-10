Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose Wednesday after the company secured inclusion in a major U.S. defense contract program and announced a warrant financing deal.

The moves could strengthen its role in national security space operations while boosting liquidity.

Defense Contract Milestone

Momentus was named eligible under the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) SHIELD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle, positioning the company to bid for missile tracking, resilient communications, and other urgent defense missions.

The SHIELD program forms a key part of the Pentagon's layered missile defense strategy.

It spans up to a decade and could reach a ceiling value of about $151 billion. Momentus now qualifies to compete for rapid task orders under that initiative.

Its Vigoride OSV platform offers on-orbit flexibility to support surveillance, tracking, and secure communications for defense applications.

Warrant Financing Strengthens Cash Reserve

In parallel, Momentus finalized a warrant inducement agreement with an institutional investor.

That allows the investor to exercise previously issued warrants at 77 cents per share, generating roughly $3.7 million in gross proceeds.

The firm plans to use net proceeds for working capital and general corporate needs.

The funding boost enhances Momentus' financial flexibility ahead of potential SHIELD-related contract awards.

The Vigoride OSV's rapid deployment and adaptable design give the company a compelling value proposition for the MDA's urgent requirements.

MNTS Price Action: Momentus shares were up 22.37% at $0.93 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

