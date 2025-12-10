Velo3D Stock Soars As CEO Confirms Key SpaceX Raptor Role, Names Anduril As A Current Customer

Velo3D Inc (NASDAQ:VELO) shares are trading higher and trending across social platforms Wednesday after CEO Arun Jeldi detailed the company’s critical role in supply chains for SpaceX and defense technology firm Anduril. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Speaking at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference 2025 on Tuesday, Jeldi highlighted Velo3D's entrenched position with large collaborators including the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force, as well as commercial relationships with Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Kratos Defense.

“We also have a big footprint in space where Velo is the first mover for SpaceX,” Jeldi stated.

He quantified this integration by revealing that there are “five major parts” included in SpaceX Raptor engines today that are “specifically qualified for Velo3D platform.” The company also confirmed it’s actively printing parts for the next-generation Raptor 4 engine.

When asked if SpaceX will be buying more machines from Velo3D than the 25 it currently hosts, Jeldi stated that the company is in talks with SpaceX and noted that it’s “likely.”

Momentum accelerated late Tuesday when Jeldi addressed speculation regarding defense prime Anduril.

“Anduril is currently the customer of Velo,” Jeldi confirmed. “We are combining our forces to get more contracts together.”

The Velo3D CEO said that the company is already working on a lot of Anduril programs and is in the process of increasing parts and working on other programs for the defense company, which is widely expected to go public in the coming years.

This strategic update follows third-quarter earnings where Velo3D reported revenue of $13.64 million, narrowly surpassing analyst estimates. Management also reaffirmed its guidance to achieve positive EBITDA by the first half of 2026 this week.

Under its new “Rapid Production Solutions” strategy, the company is targeting high-margin recurring revenue from defense and space sectors.

“We are encouraged by the commercial market response to our Rapid Production Services (RPS), which is leading to repeat customer orders, new customer signings and strategic agreements across aerospace and defense,” the company said in its third-quarter report.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights strong technical momentum, showing Velo3D’s Price Trend is currently rated positive across Short, Medium, and Long-term durations.

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were up 19.73% at $7.89 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, Velo3D is trading approximately 43.1% above its 50-day moving average of $5.15, suggesting a bullish trend in the short term. Additionally, the stock is 62.5% above its 200-day moving average of $4.53, reinforcing the strength of its long-term momentum.

The stock’s performance is particularly notable given its 52-week range of $2.81 to $8.28, indicating that it has recently approached the upper end of this range.

