Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) stock rose Wednesday after the company landed a significant air defense contract.

Following the development, TD Cowen’s Gautam Khanna upgraded Parsons to Buy from Hold. He trimmed his price forecast to $75, down from $90.

Contract Scope

The firm landed an $88 million single-award task order to support base air defense systems at U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The three-year effort will add to the company’s existing commitments under the broader ABAD program. With this award, Parsons’ 2025 total value under ABAD rises to about $192 million.

Under the task order, Parsons will deliver hardware procurement and configuration, integrate systems, provide specialized training for operators, supply technical support, and maintain systems.

The work aims to ensure operational readiness, long-term reliability, and robust air base security capabilities.

“Our success on the ABAD mission draws from our team’s experience and proven track record,” said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons.

This task order also reinforces the firm’s “commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and expert support.”

The company sees the award as a reaffirmation of its leadership in safeguarding U.S. air bases overseas.

Defense Credentials

In 2021, Parsons secured a 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $953 million.

That longstanding agreement underscores Parsons’ position in national security operations. The new task order builds on that history.

According to Benzinga Pro, PSN stock has lost over 32% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (NYSE:JEDI) .

PSN Price Action: Parsons shares were up 2.06% at $66.50 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

