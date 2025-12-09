BitMine Immersion Shares Climb As Crypto Stocks Rally On Bitcoin Strength

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (NYSE:BMNR) shares are jumping on Tuesday alongside other crypto-related companies amid Bitcoin‘s (CRYPTO: BTC) ongoing volatility.

What Happened: Bitcoin is surging as traders prepare for the Federal Reserve's final interest rate decision of 2025. The Federal Open Market Committee began its two‑day meeting Tuesday and will announce its decision Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Bitcoin faced a nearly 30% drop since October, which has investors hoping the Fed's policy move can steady the market.

Traders are broadly betting on a dovish outcome. The CME FedWatch tool shows nearly a 90% probability of a 25‑basis‑point cut, with consensus expecting Powell to deliver the reduction and signal three more through 2026.

Economists are largely aligned on Wednesday’s announcement, with consensus that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver the expected quarter-point interest rate cut while signaling three more reductions throughout 2026.

Despite recent turbulence, some analysts remain upbeat. Bernstein projects Bitcoin could climb to $150,000 by the end of next year and approach $200,000 by late 2027, according to Bloomberg. Standard Chartered also sees Bitcoin reaching $150,000 by the end of 2026 — still well above current levels, though down from its earlier $300,000 forecast.

BitMine announced it now controls more than 3.2% of the ETH token supply, moving closer to its goal of owning 5% of Ethereum. The company's combined crypto holdings, cash and "moonshot" investments total $13.2 billion, including 3.86 million ETH, $1 billion in cash and other crypto holdings.

As of Dec. 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET, BitMine's portfolio included 3,864,951 ETH valued at $3,139 each, 193 Bitcoin, a $36 million stake in Eightco Holdings and $1 billion in cash.

“In the past week, BitMine acquired 138,452 ETH tokens. This is a meaningful increase of 156% compared to the 54,156 weekly pace of 4 weeks ago,” said Thomas Lee of Fundstrat, chairman of BitMine. “Our stepped up buying activity reflects our confidence that ETH prices should strengthen in the months ahead given multiple catalysts.”

BitMine leads crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto net asset value per share and by the high trading liquidity of BMNR stock. The company is the 37th most traded stock in the U.S., trading $1.8 billion per day based on a five-day average.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine Immersion shares were up 8.98% at $39.07 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock