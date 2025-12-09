Strategy Shares Rise As Crypto Stocks Move Higher On Bitcoin Surge

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares are popping on Tuesday amid Bitcoin‘s (CRYPTO: BTC) ongoing volatility.

Strategy stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind MSTR gains?

What Happened: Bitcoin is surging as traders position ahead of the Federal Reserve's final interest rate decision of 2025, hoping to achieve some relief after a rough month in which Bitcoin gave up nearly 30% from its October peak. The cryptocurrency now faces a pivotal moment that could determine whether it reclaims six‑figure territory before year‑end.

The Federal Open Market Committee began its meeting Tuesday and is set to conclude at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

Positioning suggests traders are looking for accommodation from the Fed. The CME FedWatch tool shows almost a 90% chance for a 25‑basis‑point reduction.

Economists are largely aligned on Wednesday's announcement, and the consensus is that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver the expected quarter‑point interest rate cut while signaling three more reductions throughout 2026.

Despite current turbulence, certain analysts maintain optimism. Bernstein analysts see Bitcoin climbing to $150,000 by the end of next year and nearing $200,000 by late 2027, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered, expects Bitcoin to reach $150,000 by the close of 2026, well above current levels though down from a prior $300,000 call.

Another voice of confidence for Bitcoin is Strategy’s CEO, Fong Lee, who is showing high levels of optimism for Bitcoin. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, he reaffirmed the company's long‑term commitment to the asset, stressing that selling its holdings would only be considered as a last resort.

As the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin — with more than 660,000 BTC — Strategy's stock price remains tightly linked to cryptocurrency movements, amplifying both gains and losses.

MSTR Analysis

Strategy’s stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week range spanning from $155.61 to $457.22. This wide range indicates a high level of uncertainty in the market, but the recent price increase may suggest a potential shift in momentum. The trading volume on Tuesday was notable at 17.4 million shares, reflecting heightened investor interest and engagement.

Intraday, the stock opened at $181.49, reached a high of $198.39, and found support at a low of $179.92. The ability to close near the high of the day could indicate bullish sentiment among traders, particularly if the stock can maintain this upward trajectory in the coming sessions.

From a technical perspective, the stock is currently facing resistance around the $200 mark, which may act as a psychological barrier for investors. If MSTR can break above this level, it could pave the way for a retest of the 50-day moving average, which would be a significant bullish signal.

Conversely, support levels are likely to be found near the recent low of $179.92 and further down at the $155.61 mark, which represents the lower end of the 52-week range. A failure to hold these support levels could lead to increased selling pressure and further declines.

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were up 4.72% at $192.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock.com