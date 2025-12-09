Coinbase Shares Rise On Historic PNC Partnership

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading higher Tuesday following a landmark announcement with PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) and a broader surge in cryptocurrency markets. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: PNC Bank has become the first major U.S. bank to launch direct Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) access for clients, utilizing Coinbase's “Crypto-as-a-Service” infrastructure. This integration enables PNC Private Bank clients to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin directly through PNC’s existing digital banking platform.

PNC CEO William Demchak emphasized that the move aims to meet growing client interest in digital assets within a secure, familiar environment. Coinbase’s infrastructure will power the offering, marking a bridge between traditional banking and the on-chain economy.

The stock's positive momentum is further fueled by strength in the underlying crypto market. Bitcoin is currently trading near $94,000, up over 4.5% on the day.

Why Bitcoin’s Price Matters: Coinbase shares often exhibit a strong correlation with Bitcoin's price performance for two primary reasons.

First, higher Bitcoin prices typically drive increased retail and institutional trading interest, leading to higher transaction volumes and, consequently, greater trading fee revenue for the exchange.

Second, rising crypto prices improve market sentiment and the value of crypto assets held on Coinbase’s own balance sheet, improving the company’s financial outlook.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the fundamental strength of the bank driving this new adoption, Benzinga Edge analytics assign PNC a robust Growth score of 95.70.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase Global shares were up 1.27% at $277.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

In contrast, the stock is trading just 0.7% below its 200-day moving average of $282.17, which may serve as a critical support level in the near term.

The proximity to the 200-day moving average suggests that if the stock can maintain its position above this level, it could attract more bullish sentiment from investors.

