What's Going On With AlphaTime Acquisition (ATMC) Stock Tuesday?

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMC) shares are trading higher Tuesday after shareholders approved its merger agreement with HCYC Group.

AlphaTime stock is challenging resistance. What’s driving ATMC to record levels?

What To Know: According to a filing, AlphaTime held an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 5 at which holders of 2,254,597 ordinary shares were present in person or by proxy, representing approximately 98% of the voting power eligible to vote. At the meeting, shareholders approved the agreement and plan of merger dated Jan. 5, 2024 and amended Aug. 19, 2024.

Low-float SPACs appear to be seeing increased attention in recent trading sessions, which may explain some of Tuesday’s outsized move.

ATMC Price Action: At the time of writing, AlphaTime shares are trading 358.46% higher at $71.52, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

