C3.Ai Stock Pops After Landing New U.S. Army AI Logistics Deal

C3.Ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares were on watchTuesday after the company said the U.S. Army selected it to advance AI-driven logistics to improve operational readiness.

What To Know: The Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office tapped C3 AI to deliver an AI-powered contested logistics solution designed to improve forecasts for parts, fuel and munitions. The application will integrate into the Brigade's Command & Control network to support resupply efforts for forward-deployed units, helping maintain operational tempo in high-risk environments.

"The future of defense logistics is real-time, data-driven, and AI-enabled," said CEO Stephen Ehikian. He added that the award underscores the Army's focus on operational speed and C3 AI's ability to deploy enterprise-scale AI systems.

The Army will leverage components of C3 AI's Contested Logistics and Readiness applications, already in use at the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Air Force, to predict repair-part shortfalls, forecast fuel needs and project munition requirements.

Related Link: Beijing To Restrict Nvidia’s H200 Chip Access Despite Trump’s Approval: Report

AI Price Action: At the time of writing, C3.Ai shares are trading 0.52 % higher at $15.55, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock



