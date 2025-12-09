Toll Brothers sign outside building
December 9, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

Toll Brothers Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Joins Almonty Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Toll Brothers posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.42 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury homebuilder reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.89 per share.

Toll Brothers shares dipped 3.5% to $131.45 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ALM) shares dipped 14.2% to $6.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of upsized $112,500,000 underwritten offering of common shares in the U.S.
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) dipped 11.4% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after surging 130% on Monday.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) fell 4.9% to $12.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed $150 million public offering of common stock.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) fell 4.2% to $14.93 in pre-market trading. Graphic Packaging named Robbert Rietbroek as President and CEO, succeeding Michael Doss. The company also implemented cost and production optimization initiatives.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) declined 3.8% to $125.05 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Monday.
  • SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) fell 3.5% to $29.77 in pre-market trading.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) fell 2.3% to $19.46 in pre-market trading after adding over 3% on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock

