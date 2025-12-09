Toll Brothers Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Joins Almonty Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Toll Brothers posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.42 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury homebuilder reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.89 per share.

Toll Brothers shares dipped 3.5% to $131.45 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ALM) shares dipped 14.2% to $6.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of upsized $112,500,000 underwritten offering of common shares in the U.S.

