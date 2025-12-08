Shares of U.S. chipmakers popped late Monday afternoon after President Donald Trump confirmed on social media that NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will be allowed to ship its H200 chips to approved customers in China and other countries.

Rumors swirled earlier Monday that such a move could be coming, and Trump took to Truth Social late Monday afternoon to confirm the policy change.

“I have informed President Xi, of China, that the United States will allow NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China, and other Countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security,” Trump said in the post, adding that Xi responded “positively.”

Trump said that the deal will not include Nvidia’s more advanced Blackwell and future Rubin chips, which are and will be available to American customers.

“My Administration will always put America FIRST. The Department of Commerce is finalizing the details, and the same approach will apply to AMD, Intel, and other GREAT American Companies,” Trump added.

The decision is expected to bolster U.S. chipmakers’ revenue by reopening access to a large market that had been off-limits.

All three stocks mentioned by the president — Nvidia, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) — climbed in Monday’s extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock