Oklo Stock Gives Up Gains From Seaport Global Upgrade

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower Monday, giving up earlier gains after Seaport Global upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a $150 price target.

What Happened: Analyst Jeff Campbell lifted Oklo to Buy, pointing to the company's steady execution and spotlighting plutonium‑239 as its fuel choice for its Aurora fast reactors. The call follows Oklo's third‑quarter earnings update, which Campbell described as offering "a wealth of information" on the company's progress.

“OKLO’s 3Q25 call provided a wealth of information about its multivariate progress in executing its business plan,” Campbell wrote. “In this quarter, we focus on those items that strike us as most impactful and thought-provoking with a focus on Pu-239 as fuel.”

The analyst’s $150 price target is based on 15 times the firm’s 2032 EBITDA estimate of $1.59 billion.

Campbell views the shift toward plutonium‑239 as more effective than high‑assay low‑enriched uranium (HALEU). A recent White House order to release surplus plutonium‑239 — previously slated for disposal — allows Aurora to return to its design roots from the Integral Fast Reactor (IFR) era at Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

Oklo’s third-quarter highlights include construction advances at the Atomic Alchemy (AA) pilot plant in Texas, the addition of a third reactor under the DOE's pilot program for plutonium testing and plans to develop the INL Aurora site under DOE authorization with eventual dual DOE/NRC approval.

The company also announced plans for a Tennessee fuel recycling facility, the first stage of a $1.68 billion Advanced Fuel Center.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 2.52% at $102.03 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

