What's Going On With Broadcom Shares Monday?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are trading higher Monday on reports suggesting that the company is discussing future custom AI chip designs with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

Marvell Tech stock is taking a hit today. Why are MRVL shares down?

What To Know: According to The Information, Microsoft is in talks to work with Broadcom on future custom chips, a move that would involve Microsoft shifting business away from Marvell. The discussions come as companies push to secure more semiconductors to support expanding AI products.

Separately, the report noted that Marvell recently attempted to win additional business from Meta Platforms by waiving part of an up-front engineering fee for designing chips. Meta plans to launch that chip in 2027.

Broadcom is expected to report earnings on Thursday Dec. 11 after the market closes. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $1.86 and revenue of $17.49 billion.

AVGO Price Action: At the time of writing, Broadcom shares are trading 2.19% higher at $398.79, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

