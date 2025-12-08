What's Going On With Treasure Global Stock Monday?

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are tumbling on Monday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

Treasure Global stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is TGL stock falling?

What To Know: Treasure Global updated its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $3 million, reflecting a projected increase of more than 1,500% for the remainder of the year compared to first-quarter revenue of $182,527. The company said the raised target follows strengthening adoption across its fintech and digital-asset ecosystem.

The updated outlook lifts Treasure Global's prior 2026 revenue target of about $1 million announced on Dec. 1. The company cited improved capital planning and increased visibility into the commercialization of its OXI wallet platform, the UNIRWA real-world-asset token initiative, and the proposed acquisition of Quarters Elite.

Treasure Global recently completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split and highlighted recent equity financing activity as part of efforts to optimize its capital structure and support its 2026 growth plan.

The company said OXI wallet remains on track for a launch if the first half of 2026, with expectations that the platform could manage up to $10 billion in user-held digital assets in its first year.

Treasure Global also noted progress on the UNIRWA token mandate, under which subsidiary Tadaa Technologies would act as treasury manager for 200 million tokens tied to real estate and hospitality assets. In addition, the company is working toward acquiring a 51% stake in Quarters Elite Advisory, which manages about $150 million in client assets.

Management said these initiatives are expected to contribute to a meaningful acceleration in revenue starting in the second quarter of 2026, with a growing mix of recurring fee-based revenue streams.

Treasure Global remains focused on operational efficiency, disciplined cost management and strategic expansion to deliver on its updated targets.

Monday’s pullback follows a massive surge in shares late last week, so it’s likely that some the sell-off is being driven by profit taking.

See Also: Broadcom Stock Rides Market Momentum As Marvell Faces Microsoft, Amazon Setbacks

TGL Price Action: At the time of writing, Treasure Global stock is trading 36.91% lower at $16.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



