Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Stock Rises On Indonesia Expansion Plan

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading higher Monday afternoon as the company accelerates its global footprint and diversifies into new product verticals. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The primary catalyst is Robinhood's entry into Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy. The company announced agreements to acquire local brokerage PT Buana Capital Sekuritas and crypto platform PT Pedagang Aset Kripto.

These deals, expected to close in the first half of 2026, will provide access to a market of over 36 million investors, combining local expertise with Robinhood's global platform.

Bullish sentiment is further supported by Wall Street’s outlook on the company’s “prediction market” strategy. Following a recent investor luncheon, Needham analyst John Todaro highlighted management’s confidence in navigating regulatory scrutiny and winning the category through vertical integration, aided by the recent acquisition of MIAXdx.

Under new CFO Shiv Verma, the company is signaling a disciplined financial approach, prioritizing “strategic and limited” hiring while leveraging AI to drive scalable growth. This follows strong October operating data, which showed Total Platform Assets surging 115% year-over-year to $343 billion and equity trading volumes rising 153%.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this bullish activity, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Robinhood a Momentum score of 96.55 and a Growth score of 95.36, signaling exceptional strength relative to the broader market.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 3.78% at $137.03 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

From a technical perspective, Robinhood is currently trading approximately 2.1% above its 50-day moving average, which is a bullish signal indicating short-term strength. Additionally, the stock is trading approximately 50.2% above its 200-day moving average, reflecting a strong long-term upward trend.

This significant distance from the 200-day moving average suggests that the stock has gained considerable momentum over the past several months.

