What's Going On With Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) Stock Today?

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) are soaring Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported positive topline data from a weight loss drug trial.

The positive data was enough to rocket the stock to a 52-week high of $94.90, according to Benzinga Pro.

What To Know: Aleniglipron, the company’s once-daily oral nonpeptide small molecule agonist of the glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor, demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant placebo-adjusted mean weight loss. In one study, the drug achieved a placebo-adjusted mean weight loss up to 15.3%, or 35.5 pounds.

Aleniglipron also has a compelling off-target safety profile, a finding which Structure Therapeutics said supports the advancement of aleniglipron into Phase 3 clinical development.

"The topline results presented today show that aleniglipron is differentiated and delivered clinically meaningful, competitive and dose-dependent weight loss with a safety profile appropriate for chronic use in a disease that impacts millions of people," said Raymond Stevens, CEO of Structure Therapeutics.

The weight loss drug market has seen exponential growth recently. Morgan Stanley Research estimates that by 2035, the global market for obesity drugs could reach $150 billion. In 2024, the market delivered about $15 billion in sales.

GPCR Price Action: Structure Therapeutics shares were up 96.64%, trading at $67.93 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

