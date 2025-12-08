Lucid Group Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading lower Monday morning after Morgan Stanley downgraded the luxury electric vehicle maker to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Analyst Andrew Percoco slashed the firm’s price target on the stock to $10 from $30, implying a potential downside of approximately 25% from recent trading levels.

Lucid Group stock is taking a hit today. Why is LCID stock dropping?

What To Know: The downgrade stems from concerns over Lucid's extended timeline to profitability. Morgan Stanley now projects the company will not reach gross profit breakeven until 2028, with EBIT losses expected to persist through 2031.

While the analyst acknowledged Lucid's premium pricing and industry-leading battery efficiency as structural advantages, these positives are outweighed by the capital-intensive path ahead.

Percoco highlighted significant dilution risk, estimating Lucid will need to raise approximately $2 billion in equity by the second half of 2026 to fund operations, a substantial figure given its market capitalization of roughly $4.6 billion.

The bearish note adds pressure to a stock already down approximately 58% year-to-date. Investor sentiment has been battered by a recent wider-than-expected third-quarter loss, the departure of key executives including Senior VP of Product Eric Bach and an $875 million convertible note offering that reignited dilution fears.

With short interest hovering near 50% of the float, volatility remains high as the company struggles to regain momentum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, Lucid currently carries a Momentum score of 8.72, with price trends across short, medium, and long-term horizons all marked as negative.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were down 7.08% at $12.47 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The 52-week range for LCID is between $11.46 and $36.39, highlighting considerable volatility over the past year. Currently, the stock is trading near the lower end of this range, which may attract bargain hunters looking for potential upside.

However, the recent price action raises concerns about the stock’s ability to reclaim higher levels in the near term.

Image: Shutterstock