Why Are Shares Of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Higher Today?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) are trading higher Monday after the pharmaceutical company reported positive data from an ongoing trial.

What To Know: Recursion Pharmaceuticals announced positive Phase 1b/2 data from the ongoing TUPELO trial of REC-4881, an investigational allosteric MEK1/2 inhibitor for familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

Recursion said REC-4881 was identified by an AI system that screened thousands of compounds. REC-4881 was initially evaluated for solid tumors, but is now the first inhibitor of its kind studied clinically for FAP, a genetic disorder that causes precancerous polyps to form in the colon and rectal systems.

If left untreated, the company said there’s a near 100% risk of developing colorectal cancer before the age of 40. There are currently no approved pharmacotherapies for FAP, and the current method for treating it are surgeries to remove polyps and polyp burdened organs.

The company noted that REC-4881 demonstrated rapid and durable reductions in polyp burden, with 43% median reduction in evaluable patients after 12 weeks of treatment. The treatment’s effects stayed beyond the dosing period, with 83% of evaluable patients maintaining reductions by week 25.

“These Phase 2 results mark a meaningful validation of the Recursion OS,” said Chris Gibson, CEO of Recursion. “An unbiased phenotypic insight from our platform and driven by AI—linking MEK1/2 inhibition to APC loss-of-function biology—has now translated into rapid, substantial, and durable reductions in polyp burden in patients.”

