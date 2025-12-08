IonQ Stock Rises Following European Expansion: What's Going On?

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares are trading higher Monday morning following two recent strategic announcements emphasizing the company’s expanding global footprint and commercial utility. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Early Monday, IonQ revealed a major European expansion, deploying Slovakia's first national quantum communication network. In partnership with the Slovak Academy of Sciences, IonQ will implement a hybrid quantum-safe architecture to secure critical national infrastructure.

Additionally, the quantum computing firm last week announced a partnership with the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine. This collaboration establishes IonQ as the core technology partner for CCRM's global network, aiming to accelerate drug discovery and regenerative medicine through quantum-AI technologies. Initial projects focusing on bioprocess optimization are set to launch in Canada and Sweden in 2026.

These developments build on recent bullish momentum for the stock. IonQ shares recently found strong support around the $40 level. The company in early November posted sales of $39.87 million, beating analyst estimates by nearly 48%, and raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $106 million to $110 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this upward trend, Benzinga Edge analytics currently assign IonQ a robust Momentum score of 84.40.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were higher by 2.86% at $54.22 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Support levels appear to be forming around the $50 mark, while resistance may be encountered at the $60 level, where previous price action has shown hesitation.

The stock’s ability to break through this resistance could signal renewed bullish momentum, while a drop below support could raise concerns about a potential retracement.

