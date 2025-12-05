ChargePoint Stock Up After Q3 Earnings, Analyst Cautious Despite Signs Of Turnaround

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company released its third-quarter earnings report, beating the analyst revenue estimate on Thursday.

• ChargePoint Hldgs stock is surging to new heights today. Why is CHPT stock up today?

Earnings Snapshot

ChargePoint reported third-quarter adjusted losses of $2.23 per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of $1.31, and revenue came in at $105.67 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $96.71 million.

For the fourth fiscal quarter ending Jan. 31, 2026, ChargePoint expects revenue of $100 million to $110 million.

Analyst View

JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson reiterated an Underweight rating with a price target of $8.

The analyst notes that ChargePoint surpassed expectations on stronger residential billings, thanks to the pull-forward of EV sales ahead of the U.S. consumer EV tax credit expiration.

The fourth quarter guidance also came above pre-call consensus, supporting a "return-to-growth" narrative if results hit the lower bound, adds the analyst.

Peterson writes that he does not expect a step-change in growth in the very near-term as U.S. EV sales taper without the tax credit.

Also, the analyst doesn't expect meaningful margin improvement until sales pick up, likely several quarters away, due to reliance on mix and lower-margin inventory sell-through.

Despite a challenging U.S. market, ChargePoint appears to be turning a corner, though several quarters of execution remain, adds the analyst.

CHPT Price Action: CHPT shares are up 25.65% at $10.71 at publication on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock