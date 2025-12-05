Lucid Group Stock Is Down 55% This Year: What's Going On?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading lower Friday morning, continuing a volatile stretch for the luxury EV maker. Here’s what investors need to know.

Lucid Group stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s pressuring LCID stock?

What To Know: Despite a lack of company-specific news for the session, the stock remains under pressure, seemingly caught in a technical downdraft and broader market sentiment.

The weakness follows a difficult period for Lucid, defined by disappointed earnings and leadership turnover. Investor confidence remains fragile after the company last month reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of $2.65 per share, wider than the $2.27 consensus, and missed revenue forecasts.

Adding to the headwinds are the recent departure of Senior VP of Product Eric Bach and renewed fears of equity dilution following the announcement of an $875 million convertible senior note offering due 2031.

Market mechanics are also intensifying the stock’s erratic movements. Lucid is currently one of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks, with short interest nearing 50% of its freely traded float.

While this positioning has sparked brief rallies when Treasury yields retreat and hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts rise, the high bearish conviction acts as a heavy anchor during risk-off trading sessions.

With shares down roughly 55% in 2025, Lucid struggles to regain momentum without fresh positive drivers.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights the severity of this downtrend with a “weak” Momentum score of just 10.52 and negative price trend indicators across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were down 3.28% at $13.69 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is trading approximately 25.6% below its 50-day moving average and about 38.9% below its 200-day moving average.

Such significant distances from these moving averages indicate a bearish trend, suggesting that the stock has struggled to maintain upward momentum over the medium to long term.

