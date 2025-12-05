Rubrik Stock Pops As Earnings Smash Estimates, FY26 Outlook Rises

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter financial results and raised its 2026 guidance.

Rubrik shares are powering higher. What’s driving RBRK stock higher?

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 17 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported revenue of $350.16 million, beating the consensus estimate of $319.25 million.

Rubrik highlighted record net new subscription ARR alongside 34% year-over-year growth in total subscription ARR, which reached $1.35 billion. Management said the quarter exceeded the high end of all guided metrics, supported by strong operating leverage and improved contribution margins.

Management pointed to demand for data protection and AI-driven security offerings as key drivers and said the performance supported raising fiscal year 2026 guidance. Recent product launches and expanded partnerships—including new capabilities for identity recovery, agent monitoring and cyber resilience—were highlighted as contributors to customer growth.

Q4 Outlook: The company sees an adjusted loss of between 12 cents and 10 cents, versus the consensus estimate of a 13 cent loss. Rubrik anticipates revenue of between $341.00 million and $343.00 million versus the consensus estimate of $324.82 million.

FY26 Outlook: The company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance from a loss of 50 cents to 44 cents to a loss of 20 cents to 16 cents, versus the consensus estimate of a 49 cent-loss. It also raised its revenue guidance from between $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion to between $1.280 billion to 1.282 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Rubrik and raised the price target from $115 to $120.

maintained a Buy rating on Rubrik and raised the price target from $115 to $120. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating on Rubrik and raised the price target from $120 to $130.

maintained an Outperform rating on Rubrik and raised the price target from $120 to $130. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outpeform rating on Rubrik and lowered the price target from $110 to $105.

maintained an Outpeform rating on Rubrik and lowered the price target from $110 to $105. Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating on Rubrik and lowered the price target from $117 to $113.

Related Link: Meta AI Becomes Real-Time News Hub With New Media Partnerships

RBRK Price Action: At the time of writing, Rubrik shares are trading 23.67% higher at $87.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock