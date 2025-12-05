Plug Power Secures NASA Contract And French Hydrogen Deal: What Investors Need To Know

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading marginally higher Friday morning as investors digest a series of strategic wins that bolster the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s global footprint and financial outlook. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The latest catalyst is an agreement announced Thursday to supply a 5 MW PEM electrolyzer to Hy2gen for the Sunrhyse project in France. This partnership marks a significant step in Plug's European expansion strategy, aiming to scale RFNBO-certified hydrogen production for logistics and industrial users in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

Momentum has also been building following Plug's first-ever contract with NASA. The $2.8 million award to supply liquid hydrogen to the Glenn Research Center signals a strategic expansion into the high-specification aerospace sector.

On the financial front, the company recently completed a balance sheet restructuring, closing a $431.25 million convertible note offering due 2033. Proceeds were used to retire costly 15% debt, a move expected to save approximately $20 million annually in interest. CEO Andy Marsh called this financing a “major turning point” that fully funds the company’s current operating plan.

Looking ahead, Plug reiterated its target for positive EBITDA by late 2026. However, analysts note that risks remain, specifically citing an upcoming Jan. 15 shareholder vote to increase authorized shares to 3 billion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this increased market activity, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Plug Power a robust Momentum score of 98.73.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 1.79% at $2.26 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

