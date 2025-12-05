key stock movers
December 5, 2025 8:04 AM 2 min read

Domo, Argan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Domo reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $79.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $78.967 million.

Domo shares dipped 14.2% to $9.93 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) tumbled 18.8% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
  • Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) fell 11.6% to $315.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) shares dipped 9.2% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
  • SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) declined 8% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
  • SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) fell 7.5% to $27.39 in pre-market trading as the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) fell 6.6% to $104.30 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement to offer up to $1.5 billion of common stock.
  • Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) fell 5.5% to $67.21 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) fell 5.3% to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) fell 4.3% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.

