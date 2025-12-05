Domo, Argan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Domo reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $79.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $78.967 million.

Domo shares dipped 14.2% to $9.93 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) tumbled 18.8% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) fell 11.6% to $315.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) shares dipped 9.2% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) declined 8% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) fell 7.5% to $27.39 in pre-market trading as the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) fell 6.6% to $104.30 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement to offer up to $1.5 billion of common stock.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) fell 5.5% to $67.21 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) fell 5.3% to $80.00 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:PSN) fell 5.3% to $80.00 in pre-market trading. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) fell 4.3% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.

