What's Up With The Jump In Viking Therapeutics Stock?

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares are trading higher on Thursday. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seems to be benefitting from wider excitement in the obesity treatment area, as well as recent positive momentum after major clinical trial developments.

What To Know: Viking shares have experienced volatility in recent weeks, but appear to be rebounding amid broader investor interest in GLP-1 and obesity drug developers.

Viking disclosed toward the end of November that it had completed the patient enrollment for subcutaneous VK2735 in its Phase 3 VANQUISH-1 clinical trial ahead of schedule, which was a positive surprise for investors. The firm was able to attract nearly 4,650 adults who were either obese or overweight and impacted by at least one condition associated with their weight, which was larger than the target set for the trial.

The rapid accrual of patients and the exceeding of the enrollment expectation were described by CEO Brian Lian as indicative of the patients’ “enthusiasm for new obesity treatments beyond those currently available.”

The broader obesity drug market is experiencing significant momentum, with healthcare ETFs quietly benefiting from the $150 billion obesity-drug boom. As Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete for dominance in the fast-growing GLP-1 market, investors are increasingly piling into diversified exposure through healthcare-focused funds. Eli Lilly shares are up about 36% over the past three months.

Eli Lilly reported adjusted earnings of $7.02 per share for the third quarter, topping expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year outlook. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk made a $6.5 billion counterbid for U.S. biotech Metsera, whose weight-loss research includes a longer-interval injection.

The intensifying competition underscores just how high the stakes are in the GLP-1 market — and it's drawing additional investor attention to emerging players like Viking Therapeutics.

Viking is currently participating in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference that wraps up on Thursday in New York City. Company executives are taking part in a fireside chat expected to inform investors on the latest developments in the clinical area.

Viking Therapeutics is currently showing strong short-term momentum, trading 6.4% above its 20-day SMA and 31.5% above its 200-day SMA. This positioning indicates a bullish trend, especially with the stock recently breaking above resistance at $39.50.

The RSI is currently at 49.80, which is neutral, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this moment. The MACD is below the signal line so traders should watch for potential shifts if the stock approaches key support at $34.00 or resistance at $39.50.

Looking at the three-month performance, VKTX has gained 53.61%, reflecting significant upward momentum. However, the 12-month trend tells a different story, with a decline of 23.61%, suggesting that VKTX has experienced volatility and may be recovering from a more significant downturn. This contrast between short-term gains and longer-term losses highlights the importance of monitoring the stock’s performance closely.

Currently, VKTX is closer to its 52-week highs than its lows. This positioning can be a double-edged sword; while it suggests strength, it also means that traders should be cautious of potential pullbacks if the stock fails to maintain upward momentum.

VKTX Price Action: Viking Therapeutics shares were up 11.17% at $35.29 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

