Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Is Up 35% This Week: What's Going On?

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon, looking to find footing after a week characterized by extreme volatility and speculative fervor. The recent price action stands in sharp contrast to the company's fundamental challenges, highlighting a resurgence in meme-stock dynamics in recent sessions.

BYND stock is racing ahead of the pack. See if it is worth your attention here.

What To Know: With roughly 21% of the stock's float sold short, a sudden pivot into high-beta consumer names, correlated with renewed interest in GameStop, forced bears to cover positions, triggering a massive technical breakout this week. Options activity underscored this speculation, with bullish call volume recently outpacing bearish puts by a six-to-one margin.

However, the rally defies the company’s underlying financial health. Beyond Meat recently reported a 13% revenue decline to $70.2 million and a $110.7 million quarterly loss.

With gross margins compressing to 10.3% and liquidity concerns persisting after the company tapped a $100 million term loan, Wall Street remains skeptical, maintaining price targets near $1.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the challenging technical outlook despite the recent surge, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Beyond Meat a Momentum score of 3.2, while notably flagging the stock’s Short, Medium and Long-term price trends as negative.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were up 2.8% at $1.28 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, Beyond Meat is trading 19.8% below its 50-day moving average and 51.5% below its 200-day moving average. These figures suggest that the stock is significantly underperforming relative to its longer-term trends, which may raise concerns for investors looking for stability and growth.

Read Also: Trump Could Decide To Exit From USMCA In 2026, Says US Trade Representative

How To Buy BYND Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Beyond Meat – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock