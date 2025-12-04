Pattern Group (PTRN) Stock Drops As Bear Cave Takes Aim: What To Know

Shares of Pattern Group Inc (NASDAQ:PTRN) are trading lower Thursday morning after short-focused research outlet The Bear Cave published a new report questioning the e-commerce company's business model and valuation. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Pattern, which went public this year, pitches itself as an AI- and data-driven platform that accelerates brands on global online marketplaces. The Bear Cave argues the company is essentially an overhyped third-party Amazon seller, heavily focused on health supplements, operating in a low-margin, highly competitive space.

Benzinga has reached out to Pattern for comment on the report.

Citing Pattern's IPO filings, the report notes that roughly all of the company's revenue comes from selling on marketplaces like Amazon and that health and wellness products account for a majority of its inventory purchases. That dependence, combined with Amazon's ability to change terms or restrict sellers at will, represents a key risk, according to The Bear Cave.

The report also highlights industry concerns about the scalability of Amazon "accelerator" and "aggregator" models and points to past failures of large marketplace sellers. It flags litigation from Arlo Technologies, which has alleged Pattern failed to deliver on promised sales growth — allegations Pattern denies.

While Pattern has posted growing sales and positive net income, The Bear Cave concludes the company's multibillion-dollar valuation is driven more by hype than fundamentals and warns investors that leadership may be "more bark than bite."

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores the negative momentum, flagging bearish price trends across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

PTRN Price Action: Pattern Group shares were down 4.72% at $14.63 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is trading approximately 4.7% below its 50-day moving average and about 4.5% below its 200-day moving average. This positioning suggests a bearish trend in the medium to long term, as the stock has struggled to maintain momentum above these key technical levels.

