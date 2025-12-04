USA Rare Earth (USAR) Stock Is Heating Up: What Investors Need To Know

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) shares are trading higher Thursday morning following the announcement of a key strategic partnership aimed at fortifying the Western rare earth supply chain. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company revealed that its subsidiary, Less Common Metals, has signed a supply agreement with chemical giant Solvay and Arnold Magnetic Technologies. Under the deal, LCM will utilize its metal-making expertise to provide high-quality rare-earth materials for Arnold's advanced permanent magnets. The partnership focuses on securing reliable inputs for critical sectors including aerospace, defense, and energy.

CEO Barbara Humpton emphasized the deal’s strategic importance, noting it helps “rebuild strength and resilience” by establishing a supply ecosystem independent of China. This agreement is a critical operational step as USAR prepares to commission its flagship magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in the first quarter of 2026.

The bullish market reaction contrasts with the volatility seen after last month’s earnings miss. Investors appear to be focusing on the long-term growth narrative, with the CFO previously noting that magnet demand is “locked into 2033” and outstripping capacity, securing a steady feedstock of raw materials resolves a major hurdle in USAR’s path to full commercial production.

USAR Price Action: USA Rare Earth shares were up 6.13% at $14.88 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is trading approximately 27.1% below its 50-day moving average, indicating that it has struggled to maintain momentum over the medium term. However, it is trading about 3.4% above its 200-day moving average, suggesting a more favorable long-term outlook and potential for recovery.

