What's Going On With UiPath Shares Thursday?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter financial results and issued fourth quarter sales guidance with a midpoint above estimates.

PATH shares are powering higher on strong volume. Check the fundamentals here.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 15 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $411.11 million, beating the consensus estimate of $392.96 million.

Annualized recurring revenue reached $1.782 billion, up 11% from last year, and net new ARR totaled $59 million.

CEO Daniel Dines said the quarter reflected continued momentum as enterprises adopt agentic automation and look for unified platforms. CFO Ashim Gupta added that the company exceeded guidance across all major metrics and achieved its first GAAP-profitable third quarter.

Q4 Outlook: The company sees sales between $462 million and $467 million, versus the consensus estimate of $462.90 million.

See Also: Jim Cramer Names One Of His ‘Absolute Favorite’ Stocks

PATH Price Action: At the time of writing, UiPath shares are trading 13.73% higher at $16.92, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock