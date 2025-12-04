Why UiPath Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

UiPath reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 15 cents per share. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $411.11 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $392.97 million and was up from revenue of $354.65 million from the same period last year.

UiPath shares jumped 8.7% to $16.18 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Polyrizon Ltd . (NASDAQ:PLRZ) gained 158.1% to $18.30 in pre-market trading. The Israel-based biotechnology company on Wednesday announced preclinical test data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved intranasal naloxone spray currently on the market.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc . (NASDAQ:KITT) surged 34% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after reports that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and supports efforts to accelerate growth in the sector

Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE:PMI) rose 22.3% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) gained 20.9% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced a MOU with Real BioTech (Qingdao) Ltd..

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) gained 19.5% to $4.22 in pre-market trading.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) rose 13.6% to $39.03 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 15% on Wednesday.

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) rose 13.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Securities and Exchange Commission filings indicate that Oxford Finance LLC acquired 1.62 million common shares, representing 16.5% ownership in the clinical-stage company.

Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) gained 11% to $31.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of Biologics License Application for AVANCE® (acellular nerve allograft–arwx).

(NASDAQ:AXGN) gained 11% to $31.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of Biologics License Application for AVANCE® (acellular nerve allograft–arwx). Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) shares jumped 9.7% to $37.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Wednesday.

Losers

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) tumbled 16.2% to $0.58 in pre-market trading. The London-based biotechnology company announced definitive agreements to sell 12.5 million ordinary shares at $0.40 per share in a private placement.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) declined 13.3% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after dipping 35% on Wednesday. Treasure Global announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split and a Nasdaq delisting notification.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) fell 14.7% to $25.19 in pre-market trading.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) dipped 11.4% to $7.84 in pre-market trading after the company posted a third-quarter loss of 1.50 per share.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shares dipped 11.1% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical lowered its full year 2025 cash burn outlook.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) fell 10.5% to $65.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 10 million share offering, including 6.5 million shares from the company and 3.5 million from a selling stockholder.

Immuron Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:IMRN) fell 9.1% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Wednesday.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) fell 8.6% to $241.85 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) dipped 8.4% to $27.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 371% on Wednesday. The company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 Trial evaluating deramiocel cell therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy met its primary endpoint and secondary cardiac endpoint.

(NASDAQ:CAPR) dipped 8.4% to $27.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 371% on Wednesday. The company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 Trial evaluating deramiocel cell therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy met its primary endpoint and secondary cardiac endpoint. Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) fell 6.8% to $26.11 in pre-market trading.

