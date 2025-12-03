These Healthcare Stocks Just Exploded In Momentum — Investors Are Taking Notice

In the pulsating world of healthcare stocks, Elekta Inc. (OTC:EKTAY) has distinguished itself this week with a staggering 129% surge in its momentum score, leaping from 19.90 to 45.67. Elekta, a renowned manufacturer of medical equipment, found its stock trading at $5.86 on Wednesday, unmoved from the previous day’s close but comfortably above its 50-day moving average of $5.01 and its 200-day moving average of $5.11. The RSI at 71.2 signals overbought conditions, while a bullish MACD corroborates the underlying momentum. Despite these promising technical indicators, the company’s Edge score of 0.00 suggests mixed fundamentals.
Hot on Elekta’s heels is Relief Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:RLFTF), which posted a commendable 127% week-over-week increase in its momentum score, rising from 16.45 to 37.40. This Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on clinical-stage drug development, traded at $3.48 on Wednesday, marking a 5.2% slide. Despite this dip, the stock is still hovering above its 200-day moving average of $3.20, although it trails the 50-day moving average of $3.71. The RSI of 48.0 suggests neutral conditions and a bullish MACD intimates positive momentum, contrasting with the company’s Edge score of 0.00 which signifies mixed fundamentals.
Another healthcare stock making waves this week is Biosyent Inc. (OTC:BIOYF), with a robust 47% increase in its momentum score from 26.93 to 39.60. This Canadian pharmaceutical company is currently valued at $8.50 per share, unaltered from the previous day but surpassing both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $8.05 and $8.14 respectively. A neutral RSI of 64.9 coupled with a bullish MACD signal implies a balanced market, in line with the company’s Edge score of 0.00 which indicates mixed fundamentals.
Green Thumb Indus Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) also joins the momentum rally with a 53% gain in its score from 22.34 to 34.17. The stock of this American national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, traded at $6.37 on Wednesday, reflecting a 7.4% decline. Currently below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $7.27 and $6.56, the neutral RSI of 48.1 and bullish MACD signal hint at a potential turnaround in the offing. However, the company’s Edge score of 0.00 connotes mixed fundamentals.
Medical Facilities Inc. (OTC:MFCSF), a Canadian owner and operator of surgical facilities, has seen a solid 43% increase in its momentum score, rising from 26.93 to 38.43. The stock ended Wednesday’s trading at $11.60, unchanged from the previous day but comfortably above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $10.33 and $10.94 respectively. A high RSI of 76.3 signals overbought conditions, while a bullish MACD adds to the positive momentum narrative. Similar to its peers, Medical Facilities’ Edge score of 0.00 indicates mixed fundamentals.
Lastly, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:CLVLY) has posted a substantial 36% increase in its momentum score, jumping from 26.93 to 36.67. The Australian-based global biopharmaceutical company closed Wednesday’s trading session at $7.77, a modest 1.0% gain, while outpacing its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $7.56 and $7.34. A neutral RSI of 63.1 and a bullish MACD point towards a balanced market sentiment, which is mirrored by the company’s Edge score of 0.00, signaling mixed fundamentals.
See Also: ‘We Are Not Bitcoin Traders, We’re Bitcoin Investors,’ Says Strategy CEO Fong Lee
Price Action: At the time of writing, Elekta shares are trading 1.02% higher at $5.92, Relief shares are trading 1.35% lower at $3.43, Biosyent shares are trading flat, Green Thumb stock is trading $1.73% lower at $6.26, Medical Facilities shares are trading 0.90% higher at $11.70 and Clinuvel stock is trading 1.03% higher at $7.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.