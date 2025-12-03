These Healthcare Stocks Just Exploded In Momentum — Investors Are Taking Notice

In the pulsating world of healthcare stocks, Elekta Inc. (OTC:EKTAY) has distinguished itself this week with a staggering 129% surge in its momentum score, leaping from 19.90 to 45.67. Elekta, a renowned manufacturer of medical equipment, found its stock trading at $5.86 on Wednesday, unmoved from the previous day’s close but comfortably above its 50-day moving average of $5.01 and its 200-day moving average of $5.11. The RSI at 71.2 signals overbought conditions, while a bullish MACD corroborates the underlying momentum. Despite these promising technical indicators, the company’s Edge score of 0.00 suggests mixed fundamentals.

Hot on Elekta’s heels is Relief Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:RLFTF) , which posted a commendable 127% week-over-week increase in its momentum score, rising from 16.45 to 37.40. This Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company focused on clinical-stage drug development, traded at $3.48 on Wednesday, marking a 5.2% slide. Despite this dip, the stock is still hovering above its 200-day moving average of $3.20, although it trails the 50-day moving average of $3.71. The RSI of 48.0 suggests neutral conditions and a bullish MACD intimates positive momentum, contrasting with the company’s Edge score of 0.00 which signifies mixed fundamentals.

Another healthcare stock making waves this week is Biosyent Inc. (OTC:BIOYF) , with a robust 47% increase in its momentum score from 26.93 to 39.60. This Canadian pharmaceutical company is currently valued at $8.50 per share, unaltered from the previous day but surpassing both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $8.05 and $8.14 respectively. A neutral RSI of 64.9 coupled with a bullish MACD signal implies a balanced market, in line with the company’s Edge score of 0.00 which indicates mixed fundamentals.

Green Thumb Indus Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) also joins the momentum rally with a 53% gain in its score from 22.34 to 34.17. The stock of this American national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, traded at $6.37 on Wednesday, reflecting a 7.4% decline. Currently below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $7.27 and $6.56, the neutral RSI of 48.1 and bullish MACD signal hint at a potential turnaround in the offing. However, the company’s Edge score of 0.00 connotes mixed fundamentals.

Medical Facilities Inc. (OTC:MFCSF) , a Canadian owner and operator of surgical facilities, has seen a solid 43% increase in its momentum score, rising from 26.93 to 38.43. The stock ended Wednesday’s trading at $11.60, unchanged from the previous day but comfortably above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $10.33 and $10.94 respectively. A high RSI of 76.3 signals overbought conditions, while a bullish MACD adds to the positive momentum narrative. Similar to its peers, Medical Facilities’ Edge score of 0.00 indicates mixed fundamentals.

Lastly, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:CLVLY) has posted a substantial 36% increase in its momentum score, jumping from 26.93 to 36.67. The Australian-based global biopharmaceutical company closed Wednesday’s trading session at $7.77, a modest 1.0% gain, while outpacing its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $7.56 and $7.34. A neutral RSI of 63.1 and a bullish MACD point towards a balanced market sentiment, which is mirrored by the company’s Edge score of 0.00, signaling mixed fundamentals.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Elekta shares are trading 1.02% higher at $5.92, Relief shares are trading 1.35% lower at $3.43, Biosyent shares are trading flat, Green Thumb stock is trading $1.73% lower at $6.26, Medical Facilities shares are trading 0.90% higher at $11.70 and Clinuvel stock is trading 1.03% higher at $7.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

