What's Going On With Bristol-Myers Squibb Shares Wednesday?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced that it will enroll additional patients in the ADEPT-2 study.

What To Know: Bristol Myers said it identified irregularities in clinical trial execution at a small number of sites in the ADEPT-2 study during a blinded review of study data. Before database lock, the company decided to exclude patient data from those sites from the primary analysis.

Following consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an independent interim efficacy and safety analysis was conducted and reviewed by the Data Monitoring Committee. The committee recommended that the study continue by enrolling additional patients to reach the original target population. BMS will proceed with further enrollment and remains blinded to study data.

The company said the decision reflects its commitment to maintaining study integrity. ADEPT-2 is a Phase 3 trial evaluating Cobenfy in patients with psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease dementia. Additional results from the ADEPT program are expected by the end of 2026.

BMY Price Action: At the time of writing, Bristol-Myers shares are trading 5.89% higher at $51.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

