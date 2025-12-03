Walmart Stock Just Hit A New All-Time High: What's Going On?

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, reaching a new all-time high as the retail giant continues to demonstrate dominance in both digital commerce and physical infrastructure. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock’s upward momentum reflects investor confidence following a series of strategic wins, ranging from a powerhouse earnings report to record-breaking holiday sales.

The rally is fueled by a strong Black Friday performance, where U.S. online spending surged 9.1% to $11.8 billion. Walmart capitalized on this demand through its new AI-powered shopping assistant, Sparky, which has been instrumental in guiding customer purchases.

This digital success follows a robust third-quarter earnings beat, where Walmart reported revenue of $179.5 billion and raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, citing strength among high- and middle-income consumers.

Operational expansions are also driving sentiment. On Tuesday, Walmart opened a $350 million dairy processing plant in Georgia to strengthen its supply chain and control grocery costs.

Additionally, investors are positioning ahead of the company's scheduled transfer to the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Dec. 9, a move highlighting its evolution into a tech-powered omnichannel retailer.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights the company’s fundamental strength with a Quality score of 85.76, its highest ranking across the four key metrics, alongside a solid Growth score of 79.57.

WMT Price Action: Walmart shares were up 1.42% at $113.99 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new all-time high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, Walmart is trading approximately 9.4% above its 50-day moving average and 16.3% above its 200-day moving average. These indicators suggest that the stock is in a strong upward trend, with both short-term and long-term momentum favoring buyers.

The significant distance above these moving averages reinforces the bullish outlook and indicates that the stock has maintained a solid performance in recent months.

