Genius Sports (GENI) Shares Surge On Bullish 2028 Outlook

Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) shares are trading higher Wednesday following the announcement of long-term financial targets and a major strategic partnership. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: As the company hosts its Investor Day Wednesday, leadership unveiled a 2028 outlook projecting group revenue of $1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $365 million, representing a 30% margin.

The data and technology provider also forecasts $220 million in free cash flow by 2028, with CEO Mark Locke emphasizing that these targets rest on “already-demonstrated growth” rather than “blue-sky ambition.”

Momentum is further bolstered by a new collaboration with FanDuel Sports Network to launch an “Intelligent Content Platform” across NBA and WNBA broadcasts. Utilizing the company’s GeniusIQ platform, the partnership enables brands to deliver real-time, contextually relevant advertising and game insights, such as shot probability and heat maps, during live action.

GENI Price Action: Genius Sports shares were up 9.94% at $11.12 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

