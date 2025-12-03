Capital Group and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are expanding their strategic partnership to build retirement and wealth products that combine public-market investments with private-market exposure, the firms said Wednesday.

The companies said they will exclusively develop two offerings: a target-date fund solution for defined contribution plans and public-private model portfolios for broader wealth allocations.

The move extends a collaboration that began rolling out public-private strategies in 2025. The target-date approach targets 401(k)-style plans, where participants often choose one age-based option intended to adjust risk over time.

Also Read: Henry Schein Expands Strategic Partnership With KKR, Raises Annual Outlook

The model portfolios are designed for advisers who want a packaged mix of liquid holdings and private strategies inside diversified client portfolios.

Capital Group CEO Mike Gitlin and KKR Co-CEO Scott Nuttall stated that the partnership aims to bring together public and private markets in a manner that is more accessible to investors and advisers.

Existing And Upcoming Strategies

The firms said they have already launched credit-focused public-private funds, including Capital Group KKR Core Plus+ and Capital Group KKR Multi-Sector+.

They also stated that a public-private U.S. equity fund has been filed and is expected to debut in early 2026, pending regulatory approval. Additionally, a real-asset strategy is in development for late 2026.

Insurance Collaboration

The partnership will also extend into insurance asset management, the firms said. Under the plan, KKR's insurance unit, Global Atlantic, would leverage Capital Group's fixed-income expertise to help manage portions of its assets.

KKR Price Action: KKR shares were up 2.68% at $125.97 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock