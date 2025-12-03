Plug Power Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning as investors continue to digest a series of strategic wins that strengthen the hydrogen fuel cell maker's operational and financial outlook. Momentum is building following the company's announcement of its first-ever contract with NASA.

What To Know: Under the $2.8 million award, Plug will supply liquid hydrogen to key NASA research facilities, including the Glenn Research Center. While the contract value is modest, the deal signals a strategic expansion into the high-specification aerospace sector.

Investors have also been watching the stock closely following a significant balance sheet restructuring. Plug recently closed a $431.25 million convertible note offering due 2033. Management used the net proceeds to retire costly 15% debt and eliminate restrictive liens.

This move creates an eight-year balloon structure with no required amortization, expected to save approximately $20 million annually in interest expenses. CEO Andy Marsh called this financing a “major turning point” that fully funds the company’s current operating plan.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated guidance targeting positive EBITDA by late 2026. However, challenges remain; investors are closely watching an upcoming Jan. 15 shareholder vote to increase authorized shares to 3 billion. JP Morgan recently maintained a Neutral rating, citing potential dilution risks, while acknowledging the progress in de-leveraging.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s recent surge in activity, Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign Plug Power a high Momentum score of 91.13.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 1.90% at $2.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, Plug Power is trading approximately 21.5% below its 50-day moving average, suggesting that the stock has been underperforming relative to its recent price trends. In contrast, it is trading approximately 26.5% above its 200-day moving average, indicating a longer-term bullish trend despite the recent price action.

