Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock rose Wednesday after the company announced that Dallas riders can now book an Avride robotaxi, offering a new autonomous ride option.

The service currently covers nine square miles, including Downtown, Uptown, Turtle Creek, and Deep Ellum, with plans to expand the service area over time.

Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous at Uber, added, “With the world’s largest hybrid network, we’re proving how AVs and drivers can work side by side to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and affordable for people everywhere.”

With this deal, Avride’s electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis are now available on Uber across a nine-square-mile zone in Dallas, with plans to expand.

The riders requesting UberX, Comfort, or Comfort Electric may be matched with a robotaxi at no extra cost and can unlock and start the ride through the Uber app.

Recent Key Events

Last month, Uber, along with WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) , launched Level 4 fully driverless robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi.

Also, the company expanded its autonomous delivery footprint through a new partnership involving Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) and sidewalk-robot operator Coco Robotics.

UBER Price Action: Uber Technologies shares were up 3.43% at $90.57 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

